Police were called just after 4.30am yesterday (Thursday) to reports that a man had broken into a home in Salisbury Close and had attempted to steal a vehicle from outside.

The occupant of the property was woken by noises downstairs and challenged the offender. The intruder threatened the victim with a knife before making off on foot.

A man was located and arrested by police.

A second victim living in the same street subsequently contacted police to say golf clothing had been stolen from his porch overnight between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

PC Gemma Haines, from the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit said: “I hope that the quick police response and arrest provides reassurance to the community that we will respond swiftly and take robust action against those who commit crimes in Hertsmere.

“The investigation into these offences is on-going and I would like to ask any residents in the area who have CCTV at their homes or dash cams fitted in their vehicles to please check their footage to see if they captured anything in the early hours of Thursday that could help our enquiries.

“We have not recovered all of the stolen property, including the golf clothing along with Bulgari sunglasses in a purple drawstring pouch and a selection of keys, so if you come across these please let us know as soon as possible.”

You can email PC Haines, report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/39455/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website (opens in a new window).

Max Hudson, aged 18, of Barnet Lane in Barnet, has been charged with aggravated burglary, common assault and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday 20 June.A man has also been arrested in connection with the second burglary and for possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply. Enquiries are currently ongoing.

