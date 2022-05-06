Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are reprising their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson for Neighbours’ emotional finale.

The pair, whose characters’ wedding was watched by 20 million UK viewers in 1988, have long been rumoured to return as part of the Australian soap’s send off.

It was announced earlier this year that the show would come to an end after 37 years on air. Filming will wrap on 10 June, before the final episode airs on 1 August.

In a statement, Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison said of the beloved 80s couple: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them. We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

A post on the show’s Instagram featured pictures of a Neighbours script with Scott and Charlene’s names on, with Kylie and Jason also sharing their respective halves on their accounts.

Kylie, who made her last Neighbours appearance in 1988, previously spoke out about the show’s fate, with the singer tweeting: “I’ll be forever grateful for the experience and the friends I made on Neighbours. We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love!”

She added: “I can still hear Madge calling… CHARLENE!!!!”

Over the years, Neighbours also helped launch the careers of many other Australian stars, including Natalie Imbruglia, Liam Hemsworth and two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie.