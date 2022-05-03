What a great game this was a great advertisement for UK Cypriot football ten goals in one match a quarter final cup game with all its splendour.

Komi Kebir took the lead within 8 seconds from kick off when the ball fell to Komi Kebir striker Vasilis Theologou who lobbed the keeper from just outside the box.then the game was all ding dong Komi Kebir 1-0 1-1 2-1 2-2.

Then Apoel 3-2 3-3 4-3 and 4-4 then Apoel scored two to win 6-4.

Alex Charalambous equalised with a header after Komi’s, first goal , Komi regained the lead when a Lefteri shot took a deflection just inside the box to hit the back of the net. Charlie Clark equalised with a header for Apoel who then took the lead when Alex Michaelides shot from just inside the box. Komi equalised after a scramble in the opposing box. The game turned to Apoel when Komi had a player sent off at 3-3. Apoel took the lead when Vas Xrisikos scored with a shot from just outside the box. Komi kept coming back when a fantastic long distance shot from Michael Melanarkitis hit the back of the net to make it 4-4.

Apoel scored two more goals to put the game out of Komi Kebirs reach when a George Lutaaya shot hit the post and Inarhu Martin slammed the rebound into the goal. George Lutaaya scored the 6th with a header to go into the semi final to play Omonia.