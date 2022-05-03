Olympia are now looking forward to a club tour of Cyprus when they travel over there on May 6th for games against Cypriot teams

A documentary film will be made of their tour.

This will be the first time a documentary has been made of any KOPA League team representing our community in the UK on a tour of Cyprus.

Olympias Lympion vs Olympia – Saturday 7th May 2022

Apollon Lympion vs Olympia – Tuesday 10th May 2022

The games will be held in Lympia at the respective team grounds late afternoon or early evening for times you can contact Charlie who will be in Cyprus on telephone 07789024467.