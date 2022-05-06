We are extremely excited that Kelly Kelekidou will be joining her husband, Nikos Kourkoulis, as part of this year’s live entertainment at the Cypriot Wine Festival!

The two-day event, which takes place on Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd June at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre, will see the couple perform on stage together in what promises to be a phenomenal show.

Kelekidou signed with Sony Music Greece back in 2005 and released her self-titled first album. A year later, she appeared alongside Kourkoulis at club Fos. She also released her second album titled Sygkentrosou.

In the summer of 2007, the singer appeared at club Romeo with Dionisis Makris and Kostas Martakis. Later that year, she released a CD-Single titled Se Thelo Me Trela, which peaked at number 1 on the singles chart, and was certified Gold within a few days.

April 2008 saw the release of her third album, Makria Sou Den Iparho. Around the same time, she appeared with Kourkoulis at club ORAMA in Thessaloniki, before they toured around Australia together.

On July 14, 2009, the couple were married and soon after she gave birth to their son Thanos-Rafael.

In December 2010, Kelekidou released her fourth studio album titled Aggeli Stin Kolasi, featuring ten songs including a duet with Kourkoulis.

The couple then moved to Australia where their daughter Elpiniki was born. They returned to Greece in 2018, where Kelekidou signed with record label Panik Platinum and released a new single, Sti Thessaloniki. This was followed by Den Grafeis Den Tilefoneis and Gia Hari Sou in 2019, Rixe Sto Kormi Mou Spirto and Ma To Theo (2021 Version) in 2021. Her latest single, Kalos Irthes (Kalimera Agapi) was released earlier this year.

VIP seated and dancing area tickets, as well as general entry tickets to CyWineFest can be purchased online at www.cwfexpo.co.uk

Keep up to date on the happenings of this year’s event through our social media sites: Twitter @CWFEXPO, Instagram @cywinefest and Facebook @CyWineFest