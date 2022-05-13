A regular service will be restored on Friday and Saturday nights from the evening of Saturday 21 May

Transport for London (TfL) is returning Night Tube services on the Jubilee line on Saturday 21 May, in a further boost for the capital’s recovery from the pandemic, with Northern and Piccadilly lines returning later this summer. This comes after all Night Tube services were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Services on the Jubilee line will run throughout the night on Fridays and Saturdays from the evening of Saturday 21 May, joining the Central and Victoria lines, which resumed Night Tube services in November 2021.

Public transport is key to the capital’s recovery from the pandemic, and millions of Londoners are now regularly using public transport, showing continued confidence that services are safe, clean and reliable. Ridership on the Tube network has reached as high as 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels at weekends, while ridership on buses is regularly at 75 per cent.

Restoring night services on the Jubilee line will provide further travel options for Londoners and visitors looking to make the most of all the capital has to offer in the evenings, and those who need to travel to or from work at night. The return of Jubilee line Night Tube services comes in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Seb Dance, the Deputy Mayor for Transport said: “The return of the Jubilee line Night Tube marks another important moment in London’s recovery from the pandemic. From next weekend Night Tube services on the Jubilee line will join those already back open and running on the Victoria and Central line. Combined with the return of the Piccadilly and Northern line later this summer, this will make a huge difference to Londoners travelling around our city at night, offering them an additional safe and reliable routes – in perfect time for a jam-packed summer of fantastic events in the capital.”

Nick Dent, TfL’s Director of Customer Operations said: “It’s great to see the Jubilee line Night Tube returning, along with the Piccadilly and Northern line later in the summer, ready for an exciting array of summer events highlighting all that London has to offer. This is another milestone in the capital’s recovery, showing London is once again open for business”

Ros Morgan, Chief Executive, Heart of London Business Alliance said: “The Night Tube is a crucial service that supports our world-leading night-time economy. As we plan for a busy summer season, we fully support the reinstatement of the Night Tube, as an effective transport option for workers and visitors to the area and to provide a safer mode of travel. Alongside our plans to bolster the evening and night-time economy and support the businesses within it, we welcome this essential next step in helping raise footfall back in the West End and London.”

Michael Kill, Chief Executive Officer, Night Time Industries Association said: “We are pleased to see the return of Night Tube services to the Jubilee line next weekend as a welcome addition to London’s Night Time Economy infrastructure, with further announcements at the end of the summer for the return of the Northern and Piccadilly lines.

“As London starts to regain its pre-pandemic business levels it’s vitally important we regain our night time economy transport infrastructure, to promote a safe and accessible night time economy for customers and workers to travel throughout the capital.”

Shobi Khan, Chief Executive, Canary Wharf Group said: “With over 80 bars, restaurants and cafes now open and thriving at Canary Wharf, it’s great the Night Tube will return to the Jubilee line next weekend. With 10 new restaurants recently opened, as well as more than 100 arts and events activities planned, there’s never been a better time to come to Canary Wharf for a night out, offering visitors a safe and quick way to travel.”

RMT strike action across Night Tube services over new rosters is ongoing. The rosters were agreed by the other recognised union and introduced for Tube drivers in August 2021. TfL is running a normal service on the Victoria line each weekend and a regular service on the Central line, with at least two trains an hour, and anticipates running at least three trains an hour on the Jubilee line.

TfL is working hard to address resourcing issues on the Northern and Piccadilly lines, ahead of their return to Night Tube services this summer. The return of these lines also has to be planned around complex vital operational and engineering closures.

TfL also operates an extensive night bus network along with the Night Overground, which connects with the Jubilee line at Canada Water, to ensure everyone can travel around the capital whatever the hour. More than one hundred routes currently run through the night, while licensed and regulated taxis and private hire vehicles provide door-to-door transport at all times of the day.

The Tube continues to operate between approximately 05:30 and 00:30 through central London from Monday to Saturday, and TfL continues to run trains earlier on Sunday mornings to help customers travel at those times