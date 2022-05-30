Young people can find out more about professions and opportunities in the cultural sector at Enfield Council’s inaugural Create Enfield Careers Fair.

The fair at the Millfield Theatre on 28 and 29 June is for 16 to 19 year-olds from Enfield, who are interested in learning more about the range of creative careers available and future opportunities in the borough and across London.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture & Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “The creative industries represent one in six London jobs and this growing sector is flourishing in Enfield, offering exciting and long-term career prospects to people from all walks of life.

“The creative sector generates more than £50 billion for London each year and is growing four times quicker than the wider economy. Most exciting of all, Enfield is at the forefront of these developments with growing opportunities across the creative industries. From film to performance, street art to music festivals, our borough has a lot to offer young people.”

The Create Enfield Careers Fair is not just for those who wish to perform – there are many opportunities for those interested in engineering, writing and the sciences such as aspiring architects, carpenters and technicians.

There will be inspirational talks from creative leaders working in gaming, design, performing arts and architecture which will explain all the different opportunities that are available. There will also be some fun, hands-on workshops. Further Education and trade bodies will be represented through stalls and information stands.

The events are free but you must secure your place in advance via your school’s Careers Lead or by signing up:

28 June https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/creative-careers-fair-28-june-2022-tickets-339782076337

29 June https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/creative-careers-fair-29-june-2022-tickets-339931001777

Enfield is already home to major players in the film sector including Netflix and OMA Studios. There are a number of arts organisations based in the borough including the Millfield Theatre, Dugdale Theatre, inclusive theatre company Chickenshed, Platinum Performing Arts Academy, Talkies Community Cinema and Southgate Opera. Professional makerspace Bloqs is Britain’s biggest open-access factory and a haven for set designers, prop makers and costumiers among others.

In recent times, there has been a marked increase in cultural activities in Enfield. Most recently the Winter Lights Festival which was supported by the Council and delivered by Edmonton based community workspace Artist Hive Studios attracted thousands of people to Enfield’s town centres to look at and participate in art installations and workshops.

For further information about the fair, please email: [email protected] Students in years 10 and 11 should speak to their school career leads.