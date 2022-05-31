Islington Council has today launched the Islington Support Payment Scheme, for people who experienced abuse while placed by the council in its children’s homes.

People affected by abuse while placed by the council in Islington’s children’s homes between 1966 and 1995 can apply now for a support payment of £10,000. For more information see www.islingtonsupportpayment.co.uk

Payments will be made through a process that is as straightforward and quick to access as possible, and that tries to minimise the need to re-live past trauma or the risk of further trauma or harm.

The scheme is part of the council’s wider support available for survivors. This includes trauma support and support to access care records, work and learning, housing and welfare advice, and community, health and wellbeing activities.

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, Leader of Islington Council, said: “We’re deeply sorry for the council’s past failure to protect vulnerable children in its children’s homes, which was the worst chapter in this council’s history.

“The Islington Support Payment Scheme is now open, so people affected by abuse while placed by the council in its children’s homes between 1966 and 1995 can apply for a financial support payment of £10,000.

“The council already offers a wide range of help to those affected by abuse, including trauma support, assistance with accessing records and advice on work, education, housing and welfare. I am glad we can now offer this support payment also.

“I’d like to thank the very many people, especially those directly affected by abuse and groups who support them, who have contacted us with questions and feedback throughout the development of the scheme, and who continue to help shape it.

“Islington Council today is a very different organisation from in the past, and protecting children from harm is our top priority.”

The support payment scheme has been designed to offer support at every stage of the process.

Trained case advisors will communicate with people throughout their application and are available to:

Help survivors and others with questions about the scheme and how to apply

Help applicants access practical help (for example with finding records) and emotional support

Ensure applicants are aware of their options under the scheme

The support scheme is not a compensation or redress scheme. It sits alongside the existing civil compensation route, and does not replace it.

It has no bearing on any civil compensation claims that abuse survivors may bring, except that, to ensure fairness and compliance with constitutional requirements, a scheme payment would be offset against any later civil compensation claim payment, and any previous civil compensation claim payment would be offset against a scheme payment.

If you need help to make an application, or have questions about the Support Payment Scheme, call 020 7527 3254 or email [email protected]

The Islington Support Payment Scheme is open to applications until May 2024.

For more information on support in Islington for survivors of non-recent child abuse, please see www.islington.gov.uk/survivorsupport