Islington Council announces a new Executive, who will lead the council’s work to create a more equal future for people in the borough.

The Executive is:

Council Leader – Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz

Executive Member for Finance, Planning and Performance – Cllr Diarmaid Ward

Executive Member for Homes and Communities – Cllr Una O’Halloran

Executive Member for Environment, Air Quality and Transport – Cllr Rowena Champion

Executive Member for Community Safety – Cllr John Woolf

Executive Member for Inclusive Economy and Jobs – Cllr Santiago Bell-Bradford

Executive Member for Health and Social Care – Cllr Nurullah Turan

Executive Member for Children, Young People and Families – Cllr Michelline Safi Ngongo

Executive Member for Equalities, Culture and Inclusion – Cllr Roulin Khondoker

Cllr Comer-Schwartz said today: “Local people have put their trust in us, to deliver on our promises to them and continue making Islington a more equal place.

“We will get started straight away, building more council homes, helping local people into good jobs and giving our young people the best possible start in life. Our new Executive is perfectly placed to deliver for Islington.”

Newly appointed to the Executive are Cllr John Woolf, Cllr Santiago Bell-Bradford and Cllr Roulin Khondoker.

Cllr Comer-Schwartz added: “I am extremely excited to welcome Cllrs Woolf, Bell-Bradford and Khondoker to the Executive and greatly look forward to working together.

“I am also incredibly grateful to former Executive members Sue Lukes, Cllr Asima Shaikh and Cllr Satnam Gill, and thank them for their tireless work for the people of Islington, and this council, over a number of years.”

The changes to Executive come shortly after this month’s local elections. The appointments were made by the Leader of the Council. They take effect immediately, as of today (Wednesday 18th May).