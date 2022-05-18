In total 74 beaches in Cyprus as well as the Limassol and Ayia Napa Marinas were awarded on Tuesday a Blue Flag for 2022.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, in his address at the award ceremony, said it was an important achievement for Cyprus, that, out of 120 beaches, 74 of them, as well as two Marinas, were awarded a Blue Flag this year.

He said this proves how well the environment and public health protection measures are being implemented, pointing out that a prerequisite for awarding a beach with the Blue Flag, “is the excellent quality of bathing waters.” In addition, he said, 33 other assessment criteria are taken into account for beaches and 38 for marinas, which certify, among other things, the safety of bathers, the cleanliness and organisation of the beach and the coastal area, the protection of natural resources and the promotion of environmental awareness.

The Blue Flag institution, he said, gives added value to tourism, actively promoting the principles of ecology and sustainability.

Kadis also reminded that for 2020, Cyprus ranked first place in all of Europe for the quality of its bathing waters, with a 100% compliance rate with the specifications of the relevant European Directive. He said that the results of the evaluation of the bathing waters by the European Commission for 2021 has not been announced yet, but are expected by the end of the month.

He said that the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Department of Environment, has the overall responsibility for the implementation of the Law on the Management of the Quality of Bathing Waters, in collaboration with the Health Services and the State Laboratory.

The Minister thanked and congratulated the competent government services for their valuable contribution to the implementation of the Legislation in question and their cooperation with CYMEPA, the Blue Flag National Operator in Cyprus, as well as the other members of the national committee, the local authorities and all citizens for their contribution for the success of the institution.