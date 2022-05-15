Cypriot diplomat, Menelaos Menelaou, takes over as of today his duties as the negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side in efforts for a Cyprus settlement, after Andreas Mavroyiannis’ resignation from the post.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Menelaou underlined that he will do his utmost to respond to this difficult mission, guided by the vision for a free, united, federal Cyprus, a common homeland for all Cypriots.

“Taking over as of today the duties of the Greek Cypriot negotiator for the Cyprus problem I want to thank the President of the Republic for this appointment that honors me, and for his trust in me,” he noted.

I also feel the need, he added, “to refer to the late former Presidents, Tassos Papadopoulos and Demetris Christofias, who gave me the opportunity to participate in their diplomatic office and to the talks for a Cyprus settlement and gain the experience that allows me to be here today.”

Menelaou also thanked Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, the outgoing negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, and all politicians and other officers who headed the departments where he has served, as well as all of his colleagues at the Foreign Ministry.

Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, announced last month that Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, decided to appoint as of May 15, 2022, Menelaos Menelaou, a diplomat at the Cypriot Foreign Ministry as the negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side, to replace Mavroyiannis.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.