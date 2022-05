The first floor and the roof of a semi-detached house under refurbishment were destroyed. Half of the ground floor and a small part of the roof of an adjacent property were also damaged by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 0338 and the fire was under control by 0541. Fire crews from Enfield, Edmonton, Chingford and Southgate fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined.