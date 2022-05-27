On Saturday, May 21, His Excellency, the Minister of Education of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Prodromos Prodromou, visited the Greek School of Saint Barnabas in Wood Green, N. London.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, His Excellency Minister of Education of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Prodromou, with his entourage, visited the Greek School of Ap. Barnabas on Wood Green.

Theophilestatos Bishop of Claudio met him there James who raised burning issues of schools and Greek Parikikai education in general in the United Kingdom.

This was followed by a visit to the classrooms and a conversation with teachers and children.

