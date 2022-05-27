Last week, the High Commission of Cyprus hosted the event “Creatives for Equality”, commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

IDAHOBIT is marked every year on the 17 May to celebrate gender and sexual diversity and draw attention to the violence and discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people around the world. LGBTQ+ hate crime is disproportionately on the rise in the UK. A 2021 Galop report revealed that two-thirds (64%) of those surveyed had experienced anti-LGBT+ violence or abuse, sometimes “on a regular and repeated basis.”

The evening featured speeches and performances from LGBTQ+ Cypriot creatives including writer Polis Loizou, musician Martha D Lewis and musician Echo Wants Her Voice Back.

The event was organised by the Cyprus High Commission – Cultural Section, in partnership with and the LGBTQ+ Cypriot Diaspora Network. It was opened by the High Commissioner, Mr. Andreas Kakouris, who highlighted Cyprus’ steps in recent years to provide for a fairer society through legislative measures.

The LGBTQ+ Cypriot Diaspora Network was established in 2018 to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ Cypriots to connect with their heritage, culture and community, without having to dim their queerness. Our research showed that only half of LGBTQ+ Cypriots in the diaspora are ‘out’ to their family and friends.

Dr Psaras, Cultural Counsellor, stated, “It was a milestone event, showcasing in London that LGBTI+ issues, the protection of LGBTI+ rights, are a policy priority for the Republic. Last Thursday’s event offered a safe space for the Cypriot LGBTI+ community.”

The “Creatives for Equality” event follows the signature of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Protection and Promotion of the rights of LGBTI+ People in Europe and in the Commonwealth between the UK and the Republic of Cyprus in February this year, and the IDAHOT+ Forum 2022, which took place in Limassol, Cyprus on May 12-13, and was co-chaired by the UK and Cypriot governments.

With over 100 people in attendance, “Creatives for Equality” was a celebration of LGBTQ+ Cypriots: a moment to reflect on how far we have come, and how much more we have left to do.

By Gabby Koumis

Co-Founder, LGBTQ+ Cypriot Diaspora Network

For more information about the LGBTQ+ Cypriot Diaspora, or to get in touch, please find us on:

● Email: [email protected]

● Instagram: @lgbtq_cypriot_diaspora

● Facebook: LGBTQ+ UK Cypriots

