Community Wealth Building is about keeping wealth local and ensuring it is reinvested for the benefit of the local community. It is about encouraging and creating fair employment, buying local, supplying local through developing local supply chains and supporting communities to work together in such a way that our wealth stays local and benefits all.

We have £5,000 to give away to local businesses in grants of up to £500 for projects that demonstrate climate action.

Funding may cover revenue or capital costs as a ‘one-off’ grant for a specific project, event, training or programme of events, or equipment, or short-term revenue costs e.g. day-to-day running costs (excluding staff salaries) for a specific project.

To be eligible businesses must be trading and registered with Companies House (limited companies) or HMRC at time of application.

The application must demonstrate that the project is deliverable, within time, resources and budget available.

Eligible projects will demonstrate:

• Climate action relating to one or more of the following key themes: improving energy efficiency, generating renewable energy, promoting active and sustainable transport, reducing waste, improving use of resources, enhancing biodiversity, reducing/removing carbon emissions, local/sustainable/seasonal food production.

• Measurable benefits.

• Value for money and deliverability.

What cannot be funded:

• Long term or on-going revenue costs e.g. staff salaries.

• Activities that promote or are linked to religious or political ideologies or beliefs.

• Projects involving improvement or repair to buildings which are the responsibility of another statutory body.

• Activities that are the responsibility of another statutory body.

• Capital projects in schools or improvements to roads, pavements or associated items e.g. bus stop, street lighting.

• Projects that take place outside of Hertsmere.

• Projects that have already started delivery – retrospective applications will not be considered.

If you have a proposal for a project that can benefit from funding to help with your move towards sustainability, please get in touch with our Principal Economic Development Officer, Lesley Crisp before Tuesday 31 May 2022.

Free business support packages to help you in a Covid world

Stay Safe, Stay Open is offering small businesses in Hertfordshire access to arrange of free support which will help you to navigate the changing advice and regulations, update risk assessments to ensure that you continue to trade safely and plan for future success with financial support and continuity planning.

As a business, you will have already spent time, effort and money on making your premises as safe as possible for staff and customers. Maintaining vigilance and ensuring you’re implementing the latest guidance through the winter will not only ensure you remain compliant, but also provides you with a positive sales message which will give your consumers the confidence to visit.

The following support is all free to access for eligible businesses in Hertfordshire and is delivered in partnership with Hertfordshire Growth Hub, Better Business for All, Visit Herts and Local Authorities.

Practical Health and Safety Consultancy, Operational and Business Planning Advice

Funding to help improve ventilation

Funded legal support package

Better business for all Trading Safely Toolkits

Get the Safe to Trade Accreditation (businesses in Broxbourne)

Find out more about all the support available visit the Visit Herts or Hertfordshire Growth Hub to find out more.

Hertfordshire Growth Hub

Free one-to-one support for skills, finance, technology and productivity, sales and marketing and inward investment.

Free and in-depth evaluation of your business ambitions to develop an appropriate action plan and help you find any funding available for it.

Regular events run based around the specialist advice areas and featuring guest presenters and industry experts

For support to grow your business find out more at the Growth Hub website, call them on 0844 725 5575 or email [email protected] .

Wenta

Wenta offers a range of business support services to business in Hertsmere.

For further information please contact the local Wenta office on 01707 663610, email [email protected] or visit their website.

Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce

Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce provides first-class business support to companies of all shapes and sizes, through a range of membership benefits and networking opportunities.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) accredited chamber is well positioned to open doors and forge new business relationships, bringing people together from different business sectors. It is their aim to help you and your organisation to:

Connect

Collaborate and

Grow

Thanks to government funding, we have 50 one-year memberships to give away to businesses in Hertsmere.

To qualify you must be a business with between 10 and 50 employees and be based in the borough. The membership is only available on a first come, first served basis.

To find out more email Lesley Crisp before Friday 29 April

If you would like further information about the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce email [email protected] or call a member of the chamber team on 01707 502180.