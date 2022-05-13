Among the individuals recognised for their hard work and contribution to society were: Danny Hunter, Chair of Boreham Wood Football Club following the team’s historic run to the fifth round of the FA cup; Elaine Miller from Elstree, a primary education teacher who, along with a cohort of colleagues, has been helping Afghan refugees housed locally; Bianca Sakol, founder of Borehamwood-based children’s charity Sebby’s Corner; Granville Taylor, Chair of Reveley Lodge Trust in Bushey; Luke Saydon, a musical director for a number of inclusive choirs in Potters Bar and Tracey Schapira from Borehamwood, who organised a Covid-19 vaccination service, which included a safe space for needle-phobic residents.

Additionally, the Youth Civic Award was given to Abigail Jacobs from Borehamwood. The 14-year-old raised more than £12,500 for cancer charities after she was diagnosed with Leukaemia.

Lastly, The Dave Rankin Award for community safety was presented to Jeremy Kaye, a Special Sergeant and part of the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Radlett and Bushey who set up “Coffee with the Coppers” to build relations between the community and police.

Cllr Swerling said “It was a wonderful honour to present these awards to the great and the good of Hertsmere.

“Selfless actions deserve recognition and the actions of these individuals have benefitted many in Hertsmere.

“I’d like to extend my sincere congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank them for their positive contribution to our borough. They are all an inspiration to others and should feel proud of this achievement.”

Nominations for the awards were invited in January 2022 and the winners were selected by a panel of judges.

Each award winner’s story has been captured in a short film clip, shot and edited by Written Records Ltd and available to view on our YouTube channel or by clicking on the links below.

Civic Award – Danny Hunter https://youtu.be/QtJC6v4I7IM

Civic Award – Elaine Miller https://youtu.be/JM12GlzOzqU

Civic Award – Bianka Sakol https://youtu.be/H49nlx9yhv0

Civic Award – Granville Taylor https://youtu.be/-4rZgxmg3jY

Civic Award – Luke Saydon https://youtu.be/_GxbZFdVTZU

Civic Award – Tracy Schapira https://youtu.be/K1o-ZnygX8w

Youth Civic Award – Abigail Jacobs https://youtu.be/pB1Z3o7IWl0

The Dave Rankin Award – Jeremy Kaye https://youtu.be/QsL11n6Df7A