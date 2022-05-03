Following reports in the local media this week that 200 trees have been relocated in Finsbury Park, Haringey Council have issued the following statement:

“We are looking to relocate these 200 trees to a more appropriate place in Finsbury Park as they were originally planted in an unsuitable location. This was a mistake and we apologise.

“The trees are currently in our nursery in the park on an interim basis and we have offered the Friends a meeting to discuss a new setting for them. Wherever they are planted next will be in line with our Conservation Action Plan.

“We look forward to replanting these trees in due course and remain grateful to The Conservation Volunteers and other community stakeholders for all their hard work, help and support on this project.

“We would like to reassure our residents here in Haringey and those further afield that we would never just destroy our trees and this has nothing to do with the major events in the park this summer.

“We already work closely with local charitable organisations and community groups here in Haringey, as has been evident throughout the pandemic. However, we remain keen and open to strengthening those ties still further in the future.”