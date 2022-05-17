Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conveyed to US President Joe Biden the message that the Cyprus government is determined to work towards a solution, in line with UN resolutions and EU principles, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday.

Responding to questions at the Presidential Palace, President Anastasiades said he is perfectly content with the discussion between Mitsotakis and Biden about the Cyprus problem, which took place in Washington on Monday.

During his meeting with Joe Biden, Mitsotakis “raised the Cyprus problem, raised the issues that disturb peace or pose a threat to peace in the region” following the coordination between Anastasiades and the Greek Premier during a recent meeting in Athens, the President of Cyprus added.

He also said that Mitsotakis conveyed on his behalf the message to Biden that the Cyprus government is “determined to work towards a solution on the basis of UN resolutions, on Security Council decisions and of course on EU values and principles.”

Τhe occasion arises due to violations of international law, under the same pretext Turkey used during the 1974 invasion of Cyprus, the President added.

He concluded by saying that he will be informed on the meeting upon the Prime Minister’s return from Washington.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.