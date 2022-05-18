On Sunday, 15th May 2022, the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Divine Wisdom hosted a concert of Chamber Music by the Zacharias Quartet. The nearly 200 attendees were welcomed by the V. Rev. Theonas Bakalis, Cathedral Dean and Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne, with a panegyric honoring the 100 years since the establishment of the Archdiocese. The concert ensued and concluded with an archpastoral address by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain. Following the concert, a cheese and wine reception was enjoyed in the Cathedral’s Crypt.

