The government supports repatriated Cypriots and tries to solve the problems they face, the Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs Repatriates and Diaspora, Photis Photiou, assured.

The President of the Republic, Nikos Anastasiades, in the presence of the Commissioner, received today, at the Presidential Palace, a delegation of the Federation of Repatriated Cypriots.

Speaking after the meeting, Photiou said that both overseas and repatriates Cypriots are the very valuable since these are the people promote national issues in strong decision-making centers during difficult times for Cyprus.

The Commissioner said that today, they had a very productive meeting with the President of the Federation and representatives of all the all the countries from where we have repatriates, and we discussed some specific proposals that they have submitted.

“We try to support those who come to Cyprus, bearing in mind that there are various problems for people who wish to be repatriated. Mainly there are problems of integration, people that come mainly from African countries, South Africa and elsewhere, and need the financial support of the state,” he said.

Photiou said that they are trying to resolve all these issues and stressed that above all, “what is important for us is to realise that these people, that for years were part of our Diaspora, are here and can perform and to continue to play this essential role that they have played over the years.”

The Commissioner said that this is exactly what the President of the Republic himself has told them, and thanked them for their services and the work they have done so far. “We will be by their side for whatever is needed,” he added.

The President of the Federation Kyriacos Tsolakis said that it is necessary to strengthen the “bridge” of communication with Hellenism abroad. “We have a Cyprus outside Cyprus which today is in key positions in all countries of the world and these Cypriots can help us in all the issues we face,” he said, noting the desire of the overseas and repatriated Cypriots to contribute to Cyprus.

Finally, he stressed the support they receive from both the President of the Republic personally and the Commissioner.