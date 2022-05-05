The National Federation urges every UK Cypriot to vote for candidates of Cypriot origin, and those who have demonstrated their support for our community and the reunification of Cyprus, regardless of their political party, in today’s local elections taking place across the UK.

In England, there are elections for over 4,000 councillors in 146 councils, including all 32 London boroughs as well as in Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

In Wales and Scotland, elections are taking place to elect all councillors in all local authorities. Whilst in Northern Ireland, elections are being held for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Polling stations will be open from 7am and 10pm.

Every UK Cypriot voice matters

As a community, we should all do our utmost to support and vote for UK Cypriot candidates, as well as those who have demonstrated their support for our community. These are the individuals who best understand the issues that affect us and, if elected, would be in the best position to help us at a local level.

With a strong presence in many of the local authorities where elections are being held, our community can really make an impact and have our voice heard if we go to vote. Please urge your family members, friends and neighbours to vote.

Who are the candidates

in my area?

You can find the candidates in your area at: https://whocanivotefor.co.uk/

EVERY UK CYPRIOT VOTE MATTERS – OUR VOTE IS OUR VOICE