The ‘Gen Y’ Innovation Net- work, the entrepreneurial youth arm of the UK-Cyprus Enterprise Council, launched on Thursday 5th May at the offices of Mishcon de Reya in London, with Guest of Honour, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Indus- try of the Republic of Cyprus, Natasa Pilides.

Welcoming remarks were made by Maria Patsalos, Partner at Mishcon and Director of the UKCEC, before she introduced UKCEC Chairman, Peter Drous- siotis, who stated, “Our purpose and our mission is to create a strong and active network of young talent, and to build bridges, in the world of business and enterprise, between generations and between the United Kingdom and Cyprus.”

Speeches also were made by the founding members of the ‘Gen Y’ Network – Elena Georgiou, Associate Solicitor at Mishcon,

Isabella Hadjisavvas, Strategist at PWC, and Matthew Hill, M&A Tax Manager at PWC.

In her presentation, Cyprus Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides, highlighted the Cypriot Govern- ment’s strategies to attract foreign business and talent, as well as her perspectives and

insights into practical ways in which Cyprus seeks to support enterprise and innovation in Cyprus.

The minister also took ques- tions from the audience and those present had the opportu- nity to discuss various issues with Ms Pilides in a networking reception that followed.