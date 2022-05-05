Detectives investigating linked raids in Westminster and Barnet have arrested four people.

Flying Squad officers struck at five addresses simultaneously in the early hours of Thursday, 5 May. A total of 46 officers were involved in arresting suspects, forensics, and searching the addresses of those arrested.

During the searches officers recovered clothing connected to the offences, as well as mobile phones and Class A and B drugs.

The raids were part of an ongoing investigation, Operation Fujita, which is focused on identifying and apprehending an organised crime gang who are thought to have committed two high level offences.

The first offence was at a clothing store in Regent Street, W1 in the early hours of Wednesday, 5 January. The suspects gained entry by smashing the store windows with a sledge hammer before removing goods and fleeing in a BMW.

The second offence was the robbery of a cash carrying security vehicle at Cricklewood Broadway on Monday, 7 February when their escape vehicle, again the BMW, was stopped by a member of the public who drove at them.

The BMW thought to have been used in both offences was stored briefly in the NW8 area before being moved a number of times. Each time it was moved, it was fitted with a new set of cloned number plates in an attempt to evade police.

[A] A 39-year-old man was arrested in Delancey Street, Camden on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.

[B] A 28-year-old woman was arrested in Delancey Street, Camden on suspicion of conspiracy to conceal/disguise criminal property.

[C] A 44-year-old man was arrested in North Gower Street, Camden on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

[D] A 33-year-old man was arrested in Westbourne Park Road in Kensington and Chelsea on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Those arrested were taken to central London police stations where they remain.

Detective Sergeant Vanessa Calafat, of the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “Today’s arrests are the result of a complex investigation by a team of officers who have diligently trawled through hours of CCTV and made countless calls and enquiries.

“Identifying and apprehending organised criminals and stopping them from conducting their illicit activities within our communities remains our primary objective.”