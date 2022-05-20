Former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides announced his candidacy for the February 2023 presidential elections last Thursday in a wide-ranging address to the public from social media.

His much-anticipated official bid ends months of speculation during which time DISY backed Averof Neophytou and AKEL have supported Andreas Mavroyiannis.

Christodoulides’ address set out an inclusive vision for his potential presidency, speaking of the concerns shared with him by women about the lack of equal opportunities, young couples who feel that they unable to afford to raise a family and of bureaucracy limiting development.

The announcement was made on social media, in what some commentators have viewed will be a key point of his campaign to engage more directly with the electorate.

The former DISY high-flyer had kept a low profile following his resignation as foreign minister after he was accused of running a covert presidential campaign, a move widely viewed as him being pushed out by DISY to make way for Neophytou.

Christodoulides’ speech sought to address key concerns amongst the electorate: corruption, disillusionment and of too few gaining too much.

“States, ladies and gentlemen, prosper when everyone does – not just the few,” he said, seemingly touching on concerns that some at the top enjoy disproportionate wealth while others are being left out.

“Cyprus will progress faster and in a fairer way when with specific and innovative policies all its citizens will prosper,” Christodoulides added.

He reached out to key demographics and sections of the population, such as refugees and their families, parents concerned over their children’s education and prospects, those outraged or disillusioned with corruption, farmers and environmentalists alike – even addressing the Cypriot diaspora in Britain and Australia.

Christodoulides also appears hopeful that he will be able to cleave off voters from their traditional party loyalties, as he said that the address is to every member of the public, regardless of their party allegiance.

“I’m addressing everyone, regardless of their political affiliation, their social status or their party preference,” he said.

As for the Cyprus problem, the former foreign minister said his vision is of a united Cyprus in the EU without guarantors and foreign armies – saying that the “unacceptable and illegal status quo cannot become the solution to the Cyprus problem.” He reaffirmed his support for a bi-zonal, bi-communal solution.