The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the USA (3+1 format) are expected to hold a meeting in May. The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learnt that final practical arrangements for the meeting will take place within the next days, in the framework of consultations among the four countries.

According to CNA information, Ioannis Kasoulides, Nikos Dendias, Yair Lapid and Antony Blinken are expected to focus their discussions on the cooperation between the four countries and the adoption of initiatives aiming to create conditions of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region, energy issues, as well as regional and international timely issues of common interest.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, will participate on May 11 in a Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS organized in Marrakesh, Morocco, by the Foreign Minister of Morocco, Nasser Bourita, and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Kasoulides is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting.