A cruise ship arrived in Larnaca from Haifa, Israel, on Friday, marking the return of cruise ship activity in the port of the coastal city since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Larnaca Tourism Development Board said in a press release.

Furthermore, the Board said that 20,000 passengers are expected to arrive in the city from Israel via the cruise line connection by November 2020.

The cruise ship, “Crown Iris” from Haifa, Israel, docked in the Larnaca port at noon Friday. The ship is scheduled to carry out 15 routes between May and November 2022.

“This cruise ship is estimated to carry around 20,000 to Larnaca during the season,” the Board said.

The Board also said that cruise ships “Clio” and “La Belle De L’ Adriatique” are programming routes to Larnaca, further increasing passenger traffic in the port of Larnaca.