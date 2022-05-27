FILM OF THE WEEK

TOP GUN MAVERICK in IMAX



The original TOP GUN was a mega hit back in 1986 and turned Tom Cruise into a huge international star. He is now back for more after all these years without its original director Tony Scott, who sadly died a few years ago, but with his OBLIVION director Joseph Kosinsky.

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is still one of the Navy’s top aviators and an uncompromising test pilot. Thanks to an old friend’s recommendation Maverick finds himself training a group of Top Gun graduates for a classified mission. Amongst the group is Lt. Bradley Bradshaw “Rooster” (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend “Goose” …

This is the kind of spectacular action movie that the IMAX format was created – the aerial sequences filmed with IMAX cameras simply take the breath away. Kosinsky, who first came to prominence in 2010 with TRON: LEGACY, is a natural heir to Tony Scott’s visual style. Some of the original, iconic moments are recreated here including macho, homoerotic images as well as key flashback sequences which highlight Maverick’s grief after he loses his friend “Goose” in action. Even though I was never a big fan of the original’s patriotic message there is no denying of Cruise’s pulling power in delivering one of the most eagerly awaited sequels in movie history. See it in IMAX if you can!

BETWEEN TWO WORLDS



At first glance it is difficult to believe that the classy Juliette Binoche is playing here a working-class woman struggling to make ends meet but early on it is revealed that she is an undercover journalist researching for her latest book. It is directed by acclaimed writer Emmanuel Carrere who adapts journalist Florence Aubenas’ non- fiction book “The Night Cleaners” and the whole project like feels very authentic and real.

Marianne Winckler (Binoche) moves to the port city of Caen where she gets a job as a cleaner on a ferry travelling between Ouistreham and Portsmouth. The impoverished women that work with Marianne make her one of their own without knowing her secret…

Carrere’s powerful film is filmed like a documentary, in the best Ken Loach tradition, and boasts another spellbinding performance from Binoche.

LUZZU



This marks the remarkable directorial debut of Alex Camilleri, who uses his documentary experience to great effect. He tells the story of Jesmark, a Maltese fisherman who struggles to provide for his wife and their new-born son, but first he needs to urgently fix a new leak in his traditional, family boat known as Luzzu…

Camilleri is very much influenced by Italian new realism and his decision to use nonprofessional actors as the fishermen works dividends. The strong presence of real-life fishermen Jesmark Scicluna and his cousin David Scicluna bring authority as well as authenticity.

A powerful film that develops like a Greek drama where the inevitable is unavoidable.

LANCASTER



This superior documentary is the perfect companion piece to this week’s big movie TOP GUN – here surviving RAF crew members speak openly about their Lancaster flying experiences during World War II.

It is an honourable film told with clarity and dignity which thankfully never sinks into sentimentality. These veterans are the real DAM BUSTERS and their camaraderie, loyalty and care for each other is admirable, even touching at times. It also boasts terrific aerial archive material perfectly complimented by superb sound design.

This is the right stuff of true heroes – very much worth experiencing on the big screen!

GET CARTER



The 1971 classic crime thriller returns to the big screen in a brand new 4K restoration as a part of a Mike Hodges’ retrospective. Michael Caine at the peak of his career plays Jack Carter, a London gangster who returns to his hometown in Newcastle in order to avenge his brother’s killing. It is based on Ted Lewis’ novel and everything about this production is spot on.

The brilliant jazz score, the superb production designs and strong acting which also includes phenomenal performances from John Osborne and Ian Hendry, are of the highest order. See it on the big screen where it belongs!

AHA – THE MOVIE



Three young Norwegian men come to London in the eighties and turn their dream into reality after their song “Take On Me” becomes one of the biggest hits of the decade. Their meteoritic success continues when they were asked to write the theme song for James Bond’s THE LIVING DAYKIGHTS and since then the popular boy band still performs and tours around the world.

This documentary follows the band in the last few years and includes fascinating archive material of their early days. A real treat for their fans and music lovers!

ATABAI: This intense Iranian film by Niki Karimi tells the story of Kazem (Hadi Hejazibar), who after he returns home from a business trip discovers that his brother-in law has sold his orchard to a stranger. Things become even more complicated for Kazem when he falls for the stranger’s daughter…Karimi elicits strong performances from her cast and photographs the beautiful landscapes most effectively.

FIRESTARTER: A remake of Stephen King’s novel first turned into a movie in 1984 with Drew Barrymore as the little girl with extraordinary powers. Now it is Ryan Kiera Armstrong who plays Charlie McGee, the pyrokinetic child under Keith Thomas’ direction, the man who made THE VIGIL, another dark and creepy film.

AMERICAN NIGHT: A spaghetti crime thriller set in New York’s art world where the lives of an art dealer, a Mafia boss and a few other utterly unlikable people, are turned upside down following the theft of Andy Warhol’s priceless “Marilyn”. Overlong, muddled and unnecessary!