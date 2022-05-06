Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision on the A1 Barnet bypass near Borehamwood this morning (Friday 6 May).

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway shortly after 4am, when a blue Peugeot 306 left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics to save the driver, a man aged in his late 20s, he sadly passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Detective Constable David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around the collision and I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the area prior to it, to please get in touch.

“I’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage. If you can help, please contact us. Thank you.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact DC Burstow via email.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 74 of 6 May, 2022.