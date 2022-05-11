Thursday 12th May 2022

Premier League

Tottenham v Arsenal 19.45pm Sky Sports

Saturday 14th May 2022

FA Cup Final

Chelsea v Liverpool 16.30pm Wembley Stadium, BBC1 ITV

Cyprus Football

AEK v Pafos

Greece Football

Aris v AEK Athens

Olympiakos v PAOK

Panathinaikos v PAS Giannina

Sunday 15th May 2022

Premier League

Tottenham v Burnley 12.00pm BT Sport

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 14.00pm

Leeds United v Brighton 14.0pm

Watford v Leicester City 14.00pm

West Ham United v Manchester City 14.00pm Sky Sports

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City 14.00pm

Everton v Brentford 16.30pm Sky Sports

National League

Barnet v Bromley 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Cyprus Football

Aris v Apollon

Apoel v Anorthosis

Monday 16th May 2022

Premier League

Newcastle United v Arsenal 20.00p Sky Sports

Tuesday 17th May 2022

Premier League

Southampton v Liverpool 19.45pm Sky Sports

Kopa League Challenge Cup Final

Omonia v Panathinaikos

19.45pm Haringey Borough Stadium, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Wednesday 18th May 2022

UEFA Europa League Final

Eintracht Frankfurt v Glasgow Rangers 19.45pm BT Sport