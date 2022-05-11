Thursday 12th May 2022
Premier League
Tottenham v Arsenal 19.45pm Sky Sports
Saturday 14th May 2022
FA Cup Final
Chelsea v Liverpool 16.30pm Wembley Stadium, BBC1 ITV
Cyprus Football
AEK v Pafos
Greece Football
Aris v AEK Athens
Olympiakos v PAOK
Panathinaikos v PAS Giannina
Sunday 15th May 2022
Premier League
Tottenham v Burnley 12.00pm BT Sport
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 14.00pm
Leeds United v Brighton 14.0pm
Watford v Leicester City 14.00pm
West Ham United v Manchester City 14.00pm Sky Sports
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City 14.00pm
Everton v Brentford 16.30pm Sky Sports
National League
Barnet v Bromley 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG
Cyprus Football
Aris v Apollon
Apoel v Anorthosis
Monday 16th May 2022
Premier League
Newcastle United v Arsenal 20.00p Sky Sports
Tuesday 17th May 2022
Premier League
Southampton v Liverpool 19.45pm Sky Sports
Kopa League Challenge Cup Final
Omonia v Panathinaikos
19.45pm Haringey Borough Stadium, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ
Wednesday 18th May 2022
UEFA Europa League Final
Eintracht Frankfurt v Glasgow Rangers 19.45pm BT Sport
Europa League, FA Cup, Premier League, KOPA League, Cyprus, Greece, local and community fixtures
