A programme of free music, performance and spoken word will take place in Enfield Town throughout the summer with the launch of Enfield Live.

Launching on 9 June, Enfield Council is bringing free entertainment to the heart of Enfield to showcase the wide range of artists the borough has to offer and to support local businesses by helping to increase visitor numbers.

Performers scheduled to appear on the custom-made stage include local legend Janet Kay, award-winning performance poets Write2Speak, RnB singer Chris Andrews, jazz artists New River Dixy Landers, performers from Platinum Arts and Chickenshed Theatre and much more.

Enfield Live will run from 12pm to 3pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 30 July 2022 and an extra bonus performance will take place on Sunday 31 July. The stage will be erected on Fountain Island, the pedestrianised area which sits between Church Street and London Road

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture & Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu said: “Enfield Live will celebrate Enfield’s existing and growing talent, support businesses to provide outdoor dining, and bring further cultural attractions and community events to the heart of Enfield Town.”

A food trailer for local Bonitos café together with other local restaurateurs will be serving food directly on Fountain Island. This will be delivered alongside the performance stage which will support this programme of live events throughout June and July.

This programme supports the Council’s Culture Connects Strategy which aims to bring together local creative industries, businesses, grassroot organisations, communities and young people and to promote Enfield’s identity as a bright and creative place. It is also part of the Town Centre Action Plan for Enfield Town which sets out a vision and outlines projects to support local businesses to welcome customers, increase footfall, and support the wider local economy. To find out more about Enfield’s vision and plans to develop all of our priority town centres, please visit Let’s Talk Enfield.

Cllr Anyanwu added: “We have been extremely proactive in facilitating outdoor trading opportunities and helping businesses reopen safely so they can grow and prosper. This is just the start – we will continue to look at ways to enhance business opportunities and implement wider improvements to the environment which will in turn encourage more customers to our town centres and high streets.”

There will be a comprehensive programme of events throughout the summer in Enfield's town centres, including a repeat of A Month of Sundays – the hugely popular free festivals around the borough during August.


