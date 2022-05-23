We’d like to invite you to a second hand children’s bike and scooter market on Saturday 28 May from 10am to 4pm.

The market will take place at St James open space, next to St John and St James’ Primary School, Grove Street N18 2TL.

You are welcome to bring your unwanted bikes for sale. Our partners, Peddle My Wheels, will service and sell on your behalf at one of their many London bike markets.