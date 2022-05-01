An earthquake of magnitude M = 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded on Sunday at 12:02 local time by the seismological network of the Geological Survey Department.

According to the Geological Survey Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the quake was centred in the sea area between Cyprus and Lebanon, 110 km southeast of Paralimni and with a focal depth of 8 km.

The earthquake was barely felt in some areas of Cyprus.

The phenomenon is monitored by the Seismological Center of the Department of Geological Survey and the relevant information (seismic parameters, interactive maps, etc.) is published on the website and Twitter account (@CY_earthquakes) of the Seismological Center of the Department of Geological Survey.