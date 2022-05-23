Drilling works have started at “Cronos-1” within Block 6, of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, the Ministry of Energy announced on Monday.

In a press release the Ministry says that “Tungsten Explorer” drill ship arrived today and therefore the works began by the consortium Eni Cyprus and TotalEnergies EP Cyprus B.V., which have a hydrocarbon exploration license for this block.

Drilling works will be monitored on a continuous basis by the staff of the Hydrocarbons Service of the Ministry, the press release concludes.