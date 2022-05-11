Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou held a meeting on Wednesday in Nicosia with Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy Ioannis Chrysoulakis.

A press release says that during the meeting, they discussed about the contribution of Education and the Church in maintaining the ties of the new generation with their roots, language, history and culture.

Photiou pointed out that the Cyprus-Greece bilateral cooperation is one of the most important pillars of the National Strategy for the Diaspora.

They also discussed about the forthcoming Trilateral Meeting between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt that is set to take place in Marseille, France, in September as well as the Trilateral Meeting between Cyprus, Greece and Armenia that will take place in Patras, Greece, on the 24th of June on diaspora issues.