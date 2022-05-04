An 18 year old female was reportedly assaulted following a verbal altercation with a male who was known to her, before being dragged towards Grundy Park.

The initial incident occurred between the Texaco garage and the Tesco Express in Turners Hill. While the victim is unable to recall the exact date of the incident, it occurred one afternoon towards the end of February/beginning of March.

Detective Constable Heather Morris, who is investigating, said: “Understandably this incident left the victim feeling extremely shaken and very frightened. As a result, she has only recently felt able to give an account to police.

“I appreciate that the incident happened some time ago now and that we are unable to give a specific date, however, it is important that we do all we can to investigate what happened. If you were in the area and remember seeing anything in relation to the incident, then please contact us. Even something seemingly insignificant could assist our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact DC Heather Morris via email.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/31473/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).