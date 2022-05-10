Cyprus Prisons Department participated in a competition by the European Commission titled #Beinclusive EU Sport Award 2021 – 2022 and was awarded one of the first three prizes as one of the best activities of EU member states. The prize of 2,500 euro was deposited into the Welfare Fund of the inmates.

A press release issued Tuesday by the Prisons Department says that the competition acknowledges the best practices, initiatives and innovative ideas in sports with the aim to have an inclusive environment that respects difference and diversity through sports.

There was a total of 87 projects submitted and Cyprus Prisons were awarded in the category “Celebrating Diversity”.

Sports and games are a great part of the inmates’ everyday life. There are currently 8 gyms at the prisons department, courts in all open areas where prisoners can practice volleyball, badminton, ping-pong, soccer, basketball, tennis and futsal.

Cyprus Prisons say that the award reflects the good work done in the last 8 years and the changes that were achieved.