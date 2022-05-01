Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades welcomed the reinstated ferry connection between Greece and Cyprus after 21 years of absence.

The ferry connection will commence on June 19, Deputy Minister Vassilis Demetriades, announced on Friday.

“The reinstatement of the ferry link between Cyprus and Greece is indeed a historic day,” Anastasiades said speaking to journalists, adding that the ferry connection will serve the people who refrain from travel due to fear of flying.

“Therefore, I can only welcome the effort (to reinstate the ferry connection) that has been successful”, he said.