In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Health said that following the decisions of the Council of Ministers, dated 27 May, regarding the lifting of remaining measures against COVID-19, the suspension of the obligation to wear a protective mask indoors and outdoors will come into force from 1 June.

According to the competent Ministry, workers and visitors over 12 years of age in hospitals, nursing homes, closed structures for vulnerable groups, outpatient clinics of hospitals, medical centres, rehabilitation centres and public transport are exempted.

The use of masks is recommended in crowded places, for persons belonging to vulnerable groups of the population and for persons who interact with high-risk persons.

In addition, from 1 June, visits to patients in public and private hospitals will be allowed with a maximum of 2 persons per day, on presentation of a 48-hour rapid antigen test (Rapid test) or PCR for persons over 6 years of age (one person per visit).

It is understood that in cases of extreme urgency, the number of persons and visits may be increased, subject to approval by the management of the hospital.

In addition, as of next Wednesday, the action plan for the smooth operation of flights and the operation of airports and ports will be abolished.

All travelers arriving in the Republic of Cyprus, regardless of their country of origin, will not be required to show a valid certificate of vaccination or recovery or a negative result of a PCR or antigen rapid test.