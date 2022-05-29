Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong concern over the incident that took place yesterday in the Gulf, involving the seizure of two Greek-flagged tankers by forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, as a Cypriot seafarer is included in the crews of one of the ships.

In a press release, the Ministry says it is in constant contact and coordination with the Greek authorities over the management of the incident, including its consular dimension.

According to the press release, Cyprus’ ambassador in Tehran is making demarches to the Iranian authorities for the immediate solution of the issue, while the MFA has contacted the Cypriot seafarer’s family.

The Cypriot ambassador in Tehran has requested an urgent meeting with Iran’s Foreign Ministry to receive explanations and additional information concerning the incident and the state of the Cypriot citizen and to request his immediate release.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the attack on the Greek tankers which violates international law, as the international shipping rules and calls for the immediate release of the ships and their crews,” the release added.