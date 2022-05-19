Cyprus Labour Minister Zeta Emilianides who suffered an aneurysm last Sunday, underwent a brain CT scan on Thursday, which doctors describe as satisfactory, the Health Ministry announced.

According to the Ministry’s press release, which followed a new medical report by the medical team at Ygeia Center in Athens, the CT scan is satisfactory, given the serious condition of the Minister after the brain aneurysm.

Her condition is under continuous assessment, the Ministry said.

Emilianides suffered an aneurysm on Sunday and was urgently transported to Ygeia Medical Center in Athens. She immediately underwent an operation and is being treated at the ICU.