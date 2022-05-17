Labour Minister Zeta Emilianides’ health condition is stable but still serious, President Anastasiades said on Tuesday, responding to journalists questions at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Emilianides underwent surgery in a specialised medical center in Athens on Monday after having suffered a cerebral artery aneurysm.

President Anastasiades said that he has been receiving updates on her health by Minister of Health Michalis Hadjipantela, who accompanied her to Greece. According to the information he received, her health condition is stable, but still serious, adding that this is considered to be an encouraging sign. He also mentioned that Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Anastasia Anthousi also paid a visit to Emilianides.

“She has been, is and I wholeheartedly wish that she continues to be one of the most effective associates I have had since assuming my duties”, said President Anastasiades to journalists, and added that the Minister of Labour is creative and utterly devoted to her work. He also expressed the wish that she will soon return, as determined as ever.

Following the President’s statement, the Ministry of Health announced that Emilianides is hospitalised and sedated, after a long surgery yesterday and adds that her condition will be reevaluated in the next days.