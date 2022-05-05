Kadis pledges support for Cyprus halloumi cheese, describing it as a precious wealth for the island

Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis said on Thursday that he will protect and promote Cyprus’ halloumi, a traditional cheese registered as protected designation of origin. He described the product as Cyprus’ precious wealth that has lived on for generations.

Addressing an event organised by Larnaka chamber of commerce and Larnaka tourism board Kadis said that halloumi’s exports are around 250 million euro annually and come second in value following the sector of medicines. He spoke of the importance of its registration as PDO and added that it could have its place and importance in the menus of restaurants in Cyprus and abroad.

Larnaka Chamber of commerce chair Stavros Stavrou and Larnaka Tourism Board head Dinos Lefkaritis also addressed the event and noted the importance of the halloumi product for the promotion of Cyprus and its gastronomy.

Higher Hotel Institute Head Dr Evi Soteriou said that we must promote the many gastronomical possibilities of halloumi.

Head of Cheese producers’ association George Petrou said that halloumi is one of the European cheeses with the biggest promotion and development the last years. He said that the exports in 2021 amounted to almost 40,000 tonnes.

Secretary General of Chefs Association Michalis Michaelides said that halloumi must be upgraded.