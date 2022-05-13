Cyprus Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, discussed on Friday about the Cyprus problem, Cyprus-UK bilateral relations and regional and international challenges with British MPs, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kasoulides said in a post on his Twitter account that he had a “very good meeting with the Shadow Front Bench Foreign Affairs Team of the House of Commons”.

He added that they held discussions on timely issues pertaining to the Cyprus – UK bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem and regional and international challenges.