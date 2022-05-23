Cyprus Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, stressed, on Monday, the need for the implementation of the UN resolutions on Famagusta and for the reversal of Turkish actions in the fenced off city of Famagusta during a meeting with the UNSG’s Special Representative and head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, which lasted for about half an hour.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Demetris Demetriou, has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that Kasoulides met with Stewart to express Nicosia’s dissatisfaction and annoyance for the new actions of the occupation authorities at the seafront of the fenced off area of Famagusta.

He noted that “these actions are contrary to the spirit and the letter of the UN Security Council resolutions as well as the recent presidential statements of the Security Council on Famagusta.”

Moreover, he underlined that the UN constitutes the custodian of the Organization’s resolutions and therefore “Kasoulides conveyed the need for the resolutions’ implementation and for the reversal of these actions.”

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta is often described as a “ghost town”, and the UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) urged that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus, should be extended to include Varosha. Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha and on October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.