Andromache, who is representing Cyprus at the 66th Eurovision Song Contest, drew great feedback on her first rehearsal onstage in Turin, the Cypriot delegation said on Tuesday.

The contest is taking place in the Italian city after Italy won the contest last year.

The singer will represent Cyprus with the song Ela, which was very well-received during the first rehearsal, according to her entourage.

Andromache will appear in a giant seashell as a likeness of Aphrodite, wearing a dress by Cypriot designer Stelios Koudounaris. She will be joined by two dancers, and the performance will be accompanied by graphics meant to evoke the Mediterranean.

The team was given 30 minutes during the first rehearsal, and the second one is scheduled for Friday.

Cyprus will perform ninth during the first semi-final on May 12 which starts at 10pm Cyprus time, and will be broadcast on CyBC1, RIKSAT, RIKHD and Trito radio, as well as online on www.riknews.com.cy