Cyprus and Israel will hold their joint military exercise code named “Agapinor 2022” from May 28 until 2 June with the participation of the National Guard and the Israeli Armed Forces.

A Defence Ministry press release said the exercise will be held largely in the Republic of Cyprus territory with land, air and sea forces from both countries.

The manoeuvre is part of the agreed Bilateral Military Cooperation Programme between the two countries and depicts the excellent relations of the two countries in the field of defence and security.