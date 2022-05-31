Vouni, Kalopanagiotis and Steni are the first communities that secured the certification of the Ministry of Tourism “Colourful Villages”, in an event held on Monday, May 30th in Vouni, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savva Perdios.

Through the “Colourful Villages” programme, a Tourism Ministry press release says, the aesthetic upgrade of the image of the villages, the reduction of visual pollution, the maintenance of cleanliness in prominent places, the improvement of the offered services and infrastructure, as well as preserving and making the most of the natural environment, guided by respect for biodiversity are sought.

“The ultimate goal of the “Colourful Villages” Certification label is developing a culture for the preservation of the unique identity, natural wealth and cultural heritage of each community, while providing benefits to the local community in the context of sustainable development,” the statement said.

The awarded villages will receive significant promotion both in Cyprus and abroad, by the Ministry of Tourism, with the aim of increasing their tourism traffic, the Ministry notes.

In an address, the Deputy Minister of Tourism congratulated the communities that achieved certification and underlined the emphasis placed by the Ministry of Tourism in enriching the tourist experience, through authentic experiences in the Cypriot countryside. He also referred to the actions taken through various programmes and plans to improve the services and infrastructure offered by the communities, while highlighting their unique competitive advantages.