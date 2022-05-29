Cypriot sailor, Pavlos Kontides clinched the silver medal in ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship which wrapped today in Mexico.

The Cypriot silver medallist in the 2012 Olympics entered the championship’s Gold fleet’s final day in the third slot and with one fifth and one twelfth position, he passed New Zeland’s Thomas Saunders securing second spot with 68 points trailing France’s Jean Baptist Bernaz and in front of Croatia’s Filip Jurisic with 75 points.

Jurisic was among Kontides’ training partners which completed their preparation in Cyprus last December along with other top-class sailors.

The silver medal in Mexico is Kontides’ third medal in a world championship after the consecutive golds in 2017 and 2018. This medal comes after his victory in the Hyeres World Cup confirming his No1 ranking.