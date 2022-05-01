Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides secured a gold medal in Hyeres World Cup in Laser category and returned to his victories after almost three years.

He said that he feels grateful for the hard work and the success.

This is the second time he wins this race and the fourth time he secures a gold in a World Cup.

The 32 – year – old athlete, the first ever Cypriot Olympic medalist, will travel then to Mexico for the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship.

President Nicos Anastasiades congratulated Kontides for his victory posting on his twitter account that this is a great win for Cyprus and that Pavlos makes us proud. Cyprus Sport Organisation also congratulated the young athlete.