Cyprus Minister of Labor and Social Security, Zeta Emilianidou suffered on Sunday night a ruptured brain aneurysm and was transported to a hospital in Athens, where she undergoes surgery.

“I am saddened to announce that the Minister of Labor and Social Insurance, Zeta Emilianidou, had a ruptured brain aneurysm last night,” Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos said in a statement on Monday.

According to Pelekanos, the Minister was initially admitted to a private hospital in Nicosia and then, due to the severity of her condition, she was transferred to a hospital in Athens, where she is undergoing surgery.

The President of the Republic, the Spokesman goes on, was informed from the first moment about the state of health of the Minister and expressed his warmest wishes for a swift recovery.

“I wish the Minister of Labor, my dear Zeta, who is currently undergoing surgery, a swift recovery. I’m sure she will get through this tribulation as well,” President Anastasiades wrote in a post on twitter.

A press conference on the welfare state, which was set to be attended on Monday by the Minister and the President of the Republic, as well as subsequent activities, were postponed.

According to the Ministry of Health, the condition of the 67-year-old Minister of Labor is critical, after she was diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage in the brain, due to a ruptured aneurysm in an artery of the brain.

In today’s announcement, the competent Ministry says that after coordinated efforts of the Minister of Health, Michalis Hadjipantelas and the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Christina Giannaki, Emilianidou was urgently transported by air ambulance to a specialized medical center in Greece where she is undergoing surgery. The Minister of Labour is accompanied by the Minister of Health.

Emilianidou who is Minister of Labour since April 2013 was rushed to a private hospital on Sunday, after severe headaches.